Magaly Medina he put aside his acid comments about the local show business to show his tender side. The host returned to give details of what was the birth of her dog Chanel hers, who brought three healthy puppies into the world. The “Magpie” revealed that her pet suffered for several hours due to complications, so she decided that she should not give birth by natural birth, but by cesarean section.

However, despite the fact that the worst is over, the ATV star revealed that the dog is still in danger, so he decided to hire two specialists to care for the animal 24 hours a day. “It was excellent news when I saw my Chanel with her three puppies. Of course I have brought a person who is helping us at night with the puppies and from May 5th two internal veterinarians will come who will stay day and night until they save her.. I don’t want her to suffer, that she doesn’t have pain when breastfeeding because she has the cesarean section wound, ”she said.

This is how Magaly welcomed the puppies

Magaly revealed her most vulnerable side by revealing how worried she was about the birth of her dog Chanel’s puppies, however, everything went as expected and now she is the “funny grandmother” of three little Pomeranians.

“My babies were born! My Chanel is already a mom and she is already with her puppies. Thank you for all the good wishes from her ”, He expressed in an Instagram post where he showed the first photos of the new members of his family.

Magaly excitedly announced that she will be a “grandmother”

Magaly Medina He recently caused surprise among all his followers with a video he recorded to announce good news, since he said that he will have four-legged grandchildren. On her social networks, the television host revealed that one of his pets is in the sweet wait, but she was somewhat worried because the dog will have to give birth by caesarean section. For this reason, she asked for some advice from those who have gone through a similar experience with one of her animals.

Magaly revealed problems prior to the delivery of her dog Chanel

Through her Instagram stories, Magaly Medina expressed her fear moments before her pet gave birth to her three puppies. “She had to go in for the caesarean section on the 5th (of May) still. She tells me her vet that the puppies weren’t ready to come out, they weren’t mature. She so she has to operate and we are a little afraid that the puppies will not be able to survive. We are sorry, but above all we want Chanelita to turn out well, ”she expressed.

