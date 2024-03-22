Magaly Medina interviewed Jhonny Silva, Vanessa López's partner, after he was caught with a woman who appeared naked on the terrace of his house. Silva publicly apologized during the conversation with 'Magaly TV, the firm'; However, videos have come to light in which the couple is seen discussing what the person involved in the ampay had to say.

Did Vanessa López and Jhonny Silva coordinate an interview with Magaly Medina?

After being protected, Jhonny Silva was interviewed by Magaly Medina and asked for forgiveness from Vanessa Lopez: “Vanessa has always been good to me, I love her and adore her; this has been a mistake“, he stated in the talk with Magaly Medina.

He also mentioned that there are cameras in all areas of his apartment and that he has shown all the recordings to the model to prove that there were more people present at the party he organized last Tuesday. “We have not resumed our relationship, but I am willing to do everything in my power to win it back,” he concluded. Johnny Silva.

However, revealing shots were broadcast by the production of 'Magaly TV, la firma' on March 21. In the audiovisual material, Vanessa López is heard telling Johnny Silva what he had to say during his conversation with Medina: “I am willing to fight for Vanessa's love so that Vanessa returns to me (…). I want to hear that. Aren't you going to do it? So, do what you want.”

Jhonny Silva would have been unfaithful to Vanessa López. Photo: LR composition/ATV shots

What did Jhonny Silva say about his interview with Magaly Medina?

During the broadcast of the program Magaly, Silva contacted production and was connected to the live broadcast. During the call with the 'Urraca', Silva denied that Vanessa had scheduled the interview for him. “I am not a public person, I am not prepared to give any type of interview, I have never given them. Previously, I have been at Vanessa's house for about 5 to 6 hours. What Vanessa did with me was like giving me little instructions so that I wouldn't get nervous. I think the images are being distorted in one way or another. to generate controversy”he assured.

How was the ampay of Jhonny Silva, Vanessa López's partner?

Johnny Silva was caught on camera Magaly with a naked woman on the top floor of the building where he lives. In the images censored by the production, we distinguish Silva in the company of a woman who is not Vanessa López.

The audiovisual material is shown to Vanessa Lopez, who was shocked to see his partner with another woman. “Is it cool? It's tight“, López is heard saying. Later, clearly affected, she cries and asks for distance: “I need to be alone“, said.