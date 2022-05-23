Not a single detail escapes him. Magaly Medina was aware of Ethel Pozo’s interview with Melissa Paredes, which will be broadcast this Monday, May 23, in response to Rodrigo Cuba’s statements. As is known, in her ATV program, the driver will also bring to light her conversation with the soccer player, who opened the doors of her house to her.

For this reason, some details of both contents did not go unnoticed by the TV host and she showed that the América TV program had been copied from her.

Magaly Medina detects a copy of her interview with Melissa Paredes

After Ethel Pozo announced the preview of the interview she had done with Melissa Paredes, Magaly Medina compared her with hers and noticed that there were many similarities between the two.

“See these details marked on the photos. Camera, drawings in the background, two identical armchairs. Copying as always to the Firm”it is read in the image that the figure of ATV shared in his Instagram stories.

Rodrigo Cuba’s father congratulates Magaly Medina for the interview he did with his son

In the latest edition of her program, Magaly Medina invited all her followers not to miss the interview that she will take this Monday, where Rodrigo Cuba will reveal many truths about the end of his marriage to Melissa Paredes. After that, Rodrigo Cuba’s father congratulated her for it.

“Excellent interview from Magaly to Rodrigo and Ale. Romance and truths!” wrote Jorge Cuba, known as ‘Don gato’.

Rodrigo Cuba will give an exclusive interview for Magaly Medina

On May 20, the show host presented a preview of the long interview she had with Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba in which she narrates details of her past relationship with Melissa Paredes.