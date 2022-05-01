Magaly Medina released images of Bárbara Cayo with Carlos Thorton kissing in the early 2000s. At that time, she was married and their marriage ended after publicly exposing infidelity.

Now, in recent statements, the driver revealed the existence of a new ampay who did not broadcast on national television. The ATV figure told her visit to “JB on ATV” why she didn’t.

What did Magaly Medina say?

“We had an ampay after Thorton, we had already got an ampay out of him by hitting a club with a leg, then we had another ampay of hers clapping with a leg ”, said the communicator.

Bárbara Cayo begged him not to come out ampay

She reported that Bárbara Cayo wanted to talk to her, but she refused to do so. However, finally the actress convinced her. In the talk they had about her, she asked him not to present her ampay because she would harm her family.

“I answered the phone because I was desperate, I cried and cried and I answered because finally she is a woman, who is a mother,” said Medina.

“She had already separated from her husband because of the first ampay, so I answered her and she told me: ‘Look, if you take out that ampay, my husband is going to take my daughters from me, you can’t take him out, I beg you, I beg you. ‘” he recounted Magaly.

Magaly regrets not issuing ampay

Magaly Medina He also said that he will always regret not having spread said ampay. After the fact, the oldest of the Cayo made his life impossible.

“I told her: ‘Look, Barbara, your circumstances are difficult, I understand you and I’m not going to do it.’ But I have regretted it all my life because this woman has made a total war on me, ”she commented.

He also remembered when he met her in a restaurant and made a scandal. “He came over to tell me stupid and a half. Very vulgar, ”he expressed.

Mother of Bárbara Cayo tried to attack Magaly Medina

In 2019, Magaly Medina revealed that, years ago, Barbára Cayo’s mother almost attacked her in a shopping center in San Isidrio. She said this on the Andrea Llosa program and left the driver stunned.

“My mom lived in San Isidro and I did her shopping for her at the district mall. So, one day I went in and since I had the habit of not going in safely to do the shopping, I was going out and I met a lady who put the car in my car and called me daughter of a p…”, he said at the beginning.