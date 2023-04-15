It will be a grandmother! Magaly Medina caused surprise among all her followers with a video that she recorded to announce good news, since she said that she will have four-legged grandchildren. In their social networks revealed that one of his pets is in the sweet wait, but she was somewhat worried because the dog will have to give birth by caesarean section. For this reason, she asked for some advice from those who have gone through a similar experience with one of her animals.

“My baby Chanel is going to be a mom, she is pregnant. She is a cute little girl, she is over 2 years old. I had saved her from my husband, who wanted me to cross her with Aston; And every time she was in heat, I would put her red underwear on her and keep her away from Aston, and from my other puppy who, despite being old, also chased her, but this time I couldn’t save her (… .). We’ve been told that she’s going to have a C-section the first week of May, so I’m taking all kinds of advice…” she told the TV host.

Magaly Medina reveals that she was scammed with a puppy

A few months ago, Magaly Medina She said that she was cheated by buying a puppy at a vet, because he was sick and woke up dead. According to the television host, she had been sold the sick puppy and without his vaccines.

“At dawn he woke up dead, in my bed, because he slept with me. That was a very hard blow, not saving a very small animal. Terrible, because we found out that he had been infected or they did not give him the vaccines that they said they had given him. This is playing with people,” he narrated.

Magaly Medina recounted a sad experience with her pet. Photo: ATV capture

How old is Magaly Medina?

The television host, Magaly Medina, was born on March 31, 1963. This 2023, the popular “Urraca” turned 60 years old and celebrated them next to her husband, Alfredo Zambrano.

In this sense, the TV figure published a heartfelt message in commemoration of his birthday. “I am grateful for each of the days that allowed me to reach this wonderful age. I would not be who I am without each of the mistakes, falls, frustrations, disappointments and sufferings that life has thrown my way. Happy birthday to me, although I don’t want to celebrate, because my heart is still in mourning ”, wrote Medina who lost his father days before this celebration.

Magaly Medina turned 60 this 2023 and followers of social networks were surprised by the great care she takes with her physical appearance. Photo: Instagram/ Magaly Medina

Magaly Medina reveals little-known detail of her intimate life

TV host Magaly Medina caused surprise by revealing that she does not like to celebrate her birthday. In this regard, the popular “Urraca” pointed out that it bothers her to respond to the greetings she receives from her family and friends. Along these lines, the ATV figure pointed out that her husbandAlfredo ZambranoHe had proposed to have a party in honor of this celebration, but she rejected it. “Yes, that’s how cold I am, when I don’t like something,” she added.

Magaly Medina thanks the public after the death of her father

atv figure, Magaly Medina said goodbye to his father, Luis Medina, along with his family, after passing away at the age of 93. After that, the popular ‘Urraca’ took the opportunity to thank her audience for their displays of affection.

“I want to thank you for your patience, tolerance, understanding in a good way for having been absent these days due to the death of my father (…) These last two weeks were exhausting, stressful, because seeing your father, that wonderful being who I raised you, being that you were together all your life, the one who was always by your side, is quite painful. The only thing we children do is try to give them the greatest comfort (…) Life goes on. This was the job that made my dad very proud of me. I will continue here ”, she maintained the show host.