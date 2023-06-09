Magaly Medina He commented on his program on the recent news that Christian Domínguez was finally able to divorce his ex-partner Tania Ríos and said that he will now be able to marry Pamela Franco. However, for the show host, both are no longer as enthusiastic as before, as she considers that the cumbia singer uses as an excuse to say that he has as a priority to buy a house before getting married.

“If he (Christian) tells you ‘I can’t’, it’s ‘I don’t want to’. Read it like this and see what you will do (…) Pamela was on the María Pía program and I didn’t see her so excited either. I think there have been little things that have been undermining the relationship that at first seemed romantic (…) He loves fake weddings. I don’t see much of a future for the relationship.” held.

