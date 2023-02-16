Christian Yaipen was heavily criticized for Magaly Medina for having allegedly been rude to a fan when she came up to greet him while he was on board a Group 5 bus.

He doesn’t believe his version. Magaly Medina he had no mercy on Christian Yaipen commenting on the incident that the cumbiambero starred in after going viral for allegedly ignoring a fan who approached a Group 5 bus to greet him. The musician spoke out to explain that this was because he could not see the follower because the tinting of the car’s windows was glued backwards.

However, this version was dismissed by the figure of ATV, who questioned it and described it as superb. “If you can see outside, he’s not going to come to me and tell me that I couldn’t see anything. You move your hand, you get a smile and thank him. You have to be a grateful person. You have to remember that you are nobody without his public … Then he wanted to fix his contemptuous way of treating some fans, he justified himself, but his justification is silly and not true, “the presenter stressed.

Why did Christian Yaipén “ignore” a fan?

Christian Yaipén became a matter of accusations for allegedly ignoring a fan who was only looking for a greeting from the leader of group 5. The clip in which the cumbia musician closed the bus curtain to ignore the outside quickly went viral on networks.

Therefore, he saw it prudent to speak out to clarify what happened and offer his version of the facts. As expressed by the cumbiambero in a live broadcast on Facebook, he could not see his fan because the polarizing of the moons was glued backwards.

Fan exposes alleged mistreatment of Christian Yaipén in networks

The name of Christian Yaipén went viral on social networks after a fan exposed a video in which the singer allegedly ignored her when she approached him to greet him. In the video it is possible to appreciate that she calls him; however, her reaction is to close the window curtain. “What a character, I didn’t think it was like that,” was the message he added to the TikTok clip.

