In the latest edition of 'Magaly TV, the firm'on Monday, February 26, Magaly Medina did not hesitate to express her disapproval towards the recent actions of Christian Domínguez, leader of The Great International Orchestra, after he tried to excuse his infidelity scandals in an interview in 'The blowout of La Chola' last Saturday, February 24.

What did Magaly Medina say about Christian Domínguez's behavior?

Starting your program on a determined tone, Magaly Medina addressed directly and without reservation the recent interview of Christian Dominguez with the Chola Chabuca, in which, according to the 'Urraca', once again they tried to “wash his face” before the public. The ATV presenter did not spare her criticism of the cumbiambero, who has been the object of attention due to his acts of infidelity while he was in a relationship with Pamela Franco, as well as the loss of his job as a driver in 'America today'.

The television host, known for her direct and unfiltered style, expressed her displeasure with Dominguez's behavior and suggested that his actions show a real lack of will to change. In an energetic tone, Medina accused him of being accustomed to living in “moral misery,” characterized by repeatedly cheating on his partners. In her words, the driver highlighted the cruelty of these actions.

“He is not a man who wants to be better, he does not want to be a better human being, he does not want to change. He is used to living like this, he likes the misery in which he lives, because it is a moral misery, living like this, deceiving you, cheating on women again and again and, furthermore, leaving them all with children. That seems cruel and inhuman to me.”said Magaly Medina.

Why did Christian Domínguez cry in 'El reventonazo de La Chola'?

The tropical music performer Christian DominguezShe shed several tears during the last broadcast of the 'El reventonazo de La Chola' program. The driver wanted to know how the singer managed to cope with his life after being supported by being unfaithful to Pamela Franco. The owner of The Great International Orchestra was affected and expressed how difficult it is to face media pressure and constant criticism for his actions off stage.

“It's not that I feel comfortable, but we have to move forward… All I want is to work, dedicate myself to my family, my children, mine. I don't want to think about anything that isn't focused on that. I wish time would pass, nothing more, I would like to go to sleep and have a couple of years pass to feel better. I have my relapses, like everyone, my emotional relapses too. I want you to understand one thing: I can't always be crying, I think they want to see me like this every day, I can't,” stated the cumbiambero.

Did Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco suffer a crisis in their relationship in November?

Pamela López revealed, in 'Magaly TV, the firm',that Christian Domínguez told him that, in November 2023, he was separated from Pamela Franco, which possibly would have mitigated the impact of the infidelity scandal of the leader of Gran Orquesta Internacional withMary Moncada,who were protected while having privacy on public roads in a car.

“I understand that she and Christian Domínguez have been on bad terms since November of last year, they are half separated and everyone lives their own lives. That's why she has reacted so calmly when he has done what he has done to her. That's why she is very relaxed. “She is going to sell her role as a victim, but in reality it does not affect her, if she has been sucking the day that Christian (Cueva) has deposited her,” said Pamela López.

