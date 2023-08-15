Mark Vito is enjoying his bachelorhood and proof of this are the images that ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ promoted in the early hours of last Monday, August 14. In the first preview, Mark Vito could be seen dancing and flirting with a young woman in a nightclub all night long.; However, after starting her program, Magaly Medina surprised the public by not broadcasting the aforementioned report. She knows the reasons why the ampay didn’t air.

What will Mark Vito’s ampay be like?

In the images released by ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, can be appreciated to Mark Vito enjoying the night in a disco and accompanied by a mysterious woman. They both dance, hug each other, and are very close in front of everyone else in the nightclub.

“Today on ‘Magaly TV, the Firm’… What was it, ‘hand’? The crazy night that Mark Vito lived through the early morning”, says the preview of the ATV show of shows.

It is important to emphasize that the ex-husband of Keiko Fujimori is currently dedicated to social networks, especially to TikTok, in which he uploads comedy content. Lately, he has also been summoned as a guest on the show ‘JB on ATV’.

Why didn’t Magaly issue the Mark Vito ampay that she announced?

Magaly Medina started her program normally on August 14. The presenter spoke about various topics of the national show. The host had a link through a video call with the singer Yolanda Medina, who provided details about her alleged enmity with the artist Marisol.

As a result of this conversation, time was not enough for the ATV figure to broadcast the images starring Mark Vito and announced that it will do so on Tuesday, August 15.

What did Mark Vito say about his new public image?

Mark Vitowas on the showAmerica Today, where he revealed that he did not usually show his funny and outgoing personality when he was married to Keiko Fujimori because he was immersed in the world of politics, so he should maintain a different position and be in accordance with the situation.

“When I was married to a public person, I didn’t want to screw up on camera because she (Keiko) could have a consequence (on) more than 30 million people and I couldn’t deal with it… and that happened,” he admitted. Mark.

