Jefferson Farfan surprised this November 14 by publishing that he won the defamation trial against Magaly Medina; However, the driver explained the reasons why she does not agree with the Peruvian justice system, which ratified her sentence of 1 year and 8 months of suspended imprisonment. The presenter recalled that other entertainment programs also alluded to the controversial relationship of the former national team with the salsa singer Yahaira Plasencia and claimed that she had been unfaithful to him, with derogatory comments.

What did Magaly Medina say about Jefferson Farfán’s complaint?

Magaly Medina He used a few minutes of his program, ‘Magaly TV: la firma’, to refer to the ratification of the sentence against him handed down by the Superior Court of Justice of Lima. Regarding this issue, Magaly publicly denounced that he was suffering persecution by the soccer player.

“In other programs they also talked about him, they even criticized her, why don’t you sue those programs. He has an obsession with me (in reference to Farfán), their lawyers are fixated on me.

Will Magaly Medina go to prison after ratification of the sentence?

After the ratification of the conviction against Magaly Medinathe same presenter clarified that she will continue fighting for the sentence to be revoked and that this is only a second instance, since one more is missing and she has chosen to go to the Supreme Court.

The defense of the ‘Magpie’, Ivan Paredesclarified that this ratification does not mean that the process is over. “We have the appeal for annulment left. It is false that they say that everything is over here, that you cannot talk about him, that he is going to sign every 30 days,” he explained.