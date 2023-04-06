The driver Magaly Medina He used his Instagram account to deny false news that had been circulating on social networks, where it was said that his mother Jesús Vela was going through a bad time with his health. This appeared after the death of Luis Medina, father of the popular “Urraca”, who ceased to exist at the age of 93 on March 22. For this reason, the ATV presenter had to go out and clarify the issue once and for all.

Magaly Medina furious over false news

The figure of “Magaly TV, the firm“She was very upset by a publication that stated that her mother was in delicate health, something that is not true. This forced Alfredo Zambrano’s wife to make a publication in her stories to categorically deny said news.

“That’s too much. Unscrupulous people, who have nothing better to do, nothing, divulging false information about my mother’s health for days. fake news“, he wrote on his Instagram account.

Magaly Medina came out to deny that her mother is in delicate health. Photo: Instagram capture

Magaly Medina’s mother said goodbye to her husband

After the sensitive death of Louis Medina, father of the journalist Magaly Medina, all the funeral activities were carried out to say the last goodbye to who was the patriarch of the show host’s family in life. The cameras of the program “Préndete” managed to obtain some statements from Jesús Vela, mother of the ‘Urraca’.

“May he rest in peace, may he rest in peace,” were the short words given by the life partner of Mr. Luis Medina for 60 years to a reporter from Panamericana TV.

