Magaly Medina He does not stop revealing new information regarding what was the relationship between “Cuto” Guadalupe and Charlene Castro, which came to an end on May 15 after the issuance of a compromising ampay. As recalled, the ATV driver caught the woman entering a hotel together with a mysterious man, for which the former Universitario de Deportes soccer player announced the following day at a press conference that he would no longer be with the mother of his last son.

What is the true nationality of Charlene Castro?

Over the last 10 years, the now youtuber repeatedly pointed out that the mother of his last child was not a native of Peru, so she was alone. However, this Thursday, May 18, Magaly Medina revealed the result of her investigation, announcing that the ex-partner is indeed Peruvian.

“’Cuto’ implied that he was from another country. Other people have commented in the media that the lady is of another nationality, no. Charlene Castro is Peruvian, from Tambopata, Madre de Dios. He has tried to victimize his wife in the eyes of the public and she is Peruvian, so let’s not say that she is alone in Peru because her entire family is foreign, “said ‘Urraca’.

Where did ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe travel after ampaying Charlene Castro?

Just a few days after Magaly Medina’s ampay was issued, “Cuto” Guadalupe was seen at the Jorge Chávez airport about to board a plane to Miami. It was immediately speculated that this trip was related to the infidelity of her ex-partner, but the former player himself ruled out this possibility.

“Calm down, calm down, I’m going on a trip that I had pending. So, calm down. No, no, it was already agreed with my compadres, ”he indicated for“ Amor y fuego ”.

Were there rumors of infidelity prior to the ampay of “Magaly TV”?

Luis Guadalupe, the soccer player’s eldest son, connected on May 19 with the “America Today” program to comment on Charlene Castro’s ampay, now an ex-partner of “Cuto”. They asked her if she already observed signs before the uncovering. He said yes, but she didn’t say anything because she doesn’t like rumors.

“Honestly, I always had (suspicions). I have always received comments and, now, seeing everything that happened, one draws his conclusions that it really was like that. Rumors related her to a mine boss (Las Bambas),” he declared. .

What did ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe say about the nationality of Charlene Castro?

After the ampay exposed by Magaly Medina, “Cuto” Guadalupe mentioned that Charlene Castro was not Peruvian and that is why she did not have her relatives with her. This version was later denied by the ‘Urraca’.

“She is not from here, she is from abroad. She has no family here, she is the mother of my son, I am going to support her because even if our relationship does not continue, I want my children to be well,” the former athlete told Trome before of his press conference.

How many children does Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe have?

Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe is one of the characters who usually keeps his family away from the cameras. Although he once presented one of his sons (Luis Guadalupe) on television. The former soccer player is the father of three descendants. Two of them he had with his first wife,Giselle Zapatawith whom he was 14 years.

How long were ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe and Charlene Castro together?

‘Cuto’ Guadalupe had several partners in his life, but the one that marked him the most was Charlene Castro. The former soccer player did not stop expressing her love for her on her social networks. After breaking up with Giselle Zapata, the athlete began his relationship with the mother of his last child and that love lasted just over 10 years.

The businessman introduced the woman in 2016, when she participated in a reality show by Gisela Valcárcel. She, in that edition, supported her permanence in the dance contest. Her other appearances were on Instagram.

