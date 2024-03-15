Magaly Medina began her show program, 'Magaly TV, the firm', commenting on Julián Zucchi's most recent statements. It is worth remembering that, in an interview for 'love and fire', the Argentine actor confessed that he still feels love for the mother of his children, Yiddá Eslava, despite having been seen caught in passionate kisses with the ATV reporter, Priscila Mateo. And not only that, but the former Parchis member revealed that it was not his intention to confirm his romance with the 'Urraca' worker.

What did Magaly Medina say about Julián Zucchi's statements?

In the latest edition of 'Magaly TV, the firm'Magaly Medina used several minutes of her program to criticize the surprising statements of Julián Zucchi, who pointed out that he had not planned to talk about his romance with Priscila Mateo, but he decided to do it after the ampay that published the Rodrigo González and Gigi Miterin which they were seen kissing after a bachelorette party over the weekend.

“He forgot that he had made someone official, that he had met someone who makes him dance, who makes him happy. The reporter doesn't count for him, so why the hell do you make something official? That's when you're sure that that relationship is going on a serious path, but while you're still dating, getting to know one another, you can't make anyone official. He's 40 years old, do we have to tell him?… His statements to another media outlet have really made our reporter and her ridiculous. “They have made a very bad impression. He then tried to justify it to the reporter, which seems typical to me of these men who do not want to lose either rope or goat,” Medina initially stated.

In addition to this, Magaly pointed out that she does not understand why Julián said he felt obliged to make a commitment to the reporter, when that would never have been the case. Furthermore, the 'Magpie' believes that the actor still has feelings for Slavic Yiddahis ex-partner for more than 11 years.

“I thought this was a gentlemanly man, I praised him, I said: 'It's great that he went out to fight for my reporter,' but he didn't even feel it, he said it because he felt obligated. He really isn't prepared. .. Do not involve third parties and, if you are a chivalrous man, do not harm innocent people, do not use them to alleviate your pain. Heal yourself, heal yourself and only then go out to meet people (…) people do not it is used”, Magaly Medina sentenced.

What did Julián Zucchi say about his relationship with Priscila Mateo, reporter for 'Magaly TV, la firma'?

Julián Zucchi decided to speak for the first time about Yiddá Eslava's controversial statements. The latter expressed her fury at the varying public reactions to Julián's scandal compared to the beginning of his relationship with a photographer. Furthermore, Yiddá questioned whether Julián's relationship with Priscila Mateo is recent, insinuating that their romantic connection has a longer history.

“The end of my relationship with Yiddá was long, they were long processes. There was never infidelity… She is the only girl I go out with. A week or so ago, we said that we are exclusive. I had no intention of meet another girl and she has no intention of meeting another boy. I have returned to dancing, I have returned to feeling happy very cautiously because I am a 40-year-old man, who lives this very cautiously, but yes… I have I really want to meet her,” Julián declared exclusively for Magaly Medina's program.

