Magaly Medina took advantage of the latest edition of his program to refer to the latest statements made by Samahara Lobatón in ‘América today’. Remember that the daughter of Melissa Klüg He arrived on the set of that magazine, hosted by Ethel Pozo, last Tuesday, September 5, in which he had strong words for his mother after she gave her opinion about his current sentimental relationship with Bryan Torres. Likewise, the influencer expressed her affection towards Jefferson Farfan and then she was criticized by the hosts of that television space.

What did Samahara Lobatón say about Jefferson Farfán?

Samahara Lobaton she was invited to the program ‘América hoy’ last Tuesday, September 5. In that magazine, the influencer spoke about Jefferson Farfanex-partner of his mother Melissa Klüg and father of her two younger brothers.

In this regard, the young woman stressed that she has great affection and admiration for the former soccer player. “I adore him, he knows it”, he pointed. After that, the hosts of the magazine attacked the influencer for having words of affection for Farfán, who is currently in a legal dispute with Melissa Klug. In this regard, Lobatón explained his position.

“How can I not love someone with whom I shared 13 years of my life? (The legal disputes he has had with Melissa Klug) It is their problem (…). The problems they have… I have never gotten involved, I have always been third”commented the daughter of the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’.

What did Magaly say about Samahara Lobatón’s praise for Jefferson Farfán?

Magaly Medina defended Samahara Lobaton of the criticism he received from the hosts of ‘América hoy’ after expressing words of admiration for Jefferson Farfanex-partner of his mother Melissa Klug.

“Samahara has always said it, she is frequently seen with Jefferson Farfán, we have seen her celebrating her birthday with him because as she says ‘she has lived with that man for 13 years.’ She was a girl and that was her father figure.” held the ‘Magpie’.

