The clear things. Magaly Medina brought the new season of ‘La casa de Magaly’ to television, a reality show that returns after 12 years of broadcasting. However, what was a success more than a decade ago did not mean the same this 2023. The segment has been receiving various criticisms on social networks for the content of the program, because, according to some, it even seeks to resemble ‘La casa of the famous Mexico’, from Televisa, in which Nicola Porcella participated. Given this, the popular ‘Urraca’ decided to respond to her detractors in the latest edition of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’. We tell you all the details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: The time Magaly Medina dyed her hair brown: why did she have that radical change?

What did Magaly Medina say about ‘Magaly’s house’?

In the last episode of the show program, Magaly, true to her style, took a few minutes from the program to respond to those who criticize the coexistence reality show that is broadcast from Monday to Friday on her television space. She maintained that they need resources to sustain the segment, and although it is not about Televisa, she assured that they are on her heels.

“We, in the style of Mexico, cannot make a house (for ‘La casa de Magaly’) the entire program because, if not, where would the gossip, the ampay, the information be? And what do I do, do I go home? Do I retire? Nope. If everything goes well and we get this from here (gesturing money), because we are not Televisa, we are on its heels, but we are not (laughs) “said.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly responds to Cacho after accusing her of wanting to harm him with Uchulú: “I didn’t say it was discriminatory”

Will ‘Magaly’s house’ be broadcast 24 hours a day?

After the viewers asked the host to extend the segment of the program for an hour and a half of programming, Medina responded that in the first place financial resources are needed to make it happen. In addition, she assured that, if she had a bigger budget for the reality show, she would not hesitate that “La casa de Magaly” be broadcast for more than an hour and have 24 hours of recording broadcast on social networks.

“If there are coins, then it will be done. But it will be done the same: from Monday to Friday as a sequence and for the weekend it will be the great program. And of course, through social networks it will be transmitted 24 hours digitallyended.

#Magaly #defends #casa #Magaly #criticism #quotWe #Televisa #heelsquot