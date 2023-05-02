Magaly Medina He did not hesitate to take a few minutes from his program to comment on the costumes used by Ethel Pozo during the May 1 broadcast on “America Today”, since the TV host did not appear with the colorful dresses that she usually has. Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter, Janet Barboza, Christian Dominguez and Edson Davila They appeared in pajamas and slippers.

Given this, Magaly Medina criticized the production of the magazine for giving Ethel Pozo pajamas that did not suit her. “Why expose her to public ridicule (…) Then they don’t want us to criticize, but how do you appear like this (…) if you are going to appear on television, you should have a little more respect,” said the TV presenter , who also assured that the “Urraca” stuffed animal on the set looked better than all the drivers of “America today”.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina and the time she faced Beto Ortiz on TV: “Because of you, my son was about to be kidnapped”

What did Ethel Pozo say about Magaly Medina?

In an interview with El Comercio, Ethel Pozo referred to Magaly Medina and even surprised readers by showing her respect for her career. “The truth is that I don’t hurt anyone and I don’t wish her bad. (…) I think she is the best entertainment journalist we have. I would be unable to speak ill of her because I know that she is mother and daughter, like me, ”he said. However, he said that she does not watch “Magaly TV, the firm” because of “her mental health”

Ethel Pozo talks about how she gets along with Magaly Medina. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Ethel Pozo/ATV

#Magaly #criticizes #producer #América #hoy #Ethel #Pozos #wardrobe #expose #ridiculequot