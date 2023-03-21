Magaly Medina nothing was saved and criticized the Chola Chabuca for protecting the identity of the ‘Uchulú’ attacker during the interview he did with the comedian on his television show. As is known, the ‘Uchulú’ denounced a few weeks ago, through a tiktok, having been the victim of improper touching by an “older singer” during the time that she belonged to the cast of the “Blowout of the Chola”. “It really amazes me is that they have taken so long to say it, to denounce it and above all I do not understand why Ernesto Pimentel silences the name of the aggressor,” Magaly Medina commented at the beginning.

“She (Chola Chabuca) says: ‘Yes, it happened and it was a person.’ And the person has a name, right?” Magaly Medina added, to later state with her first and last name that it was the cumbia singer Tony Rosado. “I suppose he has a name and, before, colleagues from ‘Uchulú’, at the time the sketch was being recorded, he said it was Tony Rosado.”