Magaly Medina He took advantage of the latest edition of his program to comment on the press conference that Michelle Alexander offered this Thursday, September 21, to promote the novel ‘Perdóname’. It should be noted that this production will be broadcast on the América TV signal and will star Aldo Miyashiro, Érika Villalobos and their children, Mikael and Fernanda. At this event, the popular producer maintained that this project “is a story where family values ​​are highlighted.” Given these statements, the popular ‘Urraca’ did not hesitate to criticize her.

“Michelle Alexander has all the ingredients to make the most melodramatic and morbid soap opera of the year (…). She is very funny. How can you say that this production is focusing on the family? But how can this be possible if Aldo Miyashiro never had respect for Érika Villalobos and did not value her. I’m not saying that we are like school teachers, but at least let’s keep our mouths shut. Don’t talk about that because you look terrible,” were the words of the show hostwho was outraged by the producer’s statements.