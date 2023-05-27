Magaly Medina He was not indifferent to the most recent collaboration between Mark Vito and Susy Díaz on TikTok. Keiko Fujimori’s ex-partner went viral on said social network after posting a couple of videos with the well-known celebrity figure, which caused her to later star in headlines. Given this, the ‘Urraca’ presented the note in “Magaly TV, the firm” and assured that now the influencer is not a saint of his devotion. “People look at his tiktoks, they laugh at his tiktoks. He has become the fashionable clown”criticized the driver.

“But he doesn’t care, he keeps figuring out the same way (…) Now they don’t know how bad I like these tiktoks“, added the figure of ATV. However, Magaly recognized the effort of Mark Vito and accepted that he is breaking it on digital platforms.

