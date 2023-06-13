Magaly Medina She was upset and outraged with the jokes that are launched every Saturday in the “Jirón del humor” program, which is broadcast during family hours. The host showed a report on what was the transmission of the last Saturday June 10 in the aforementioned comic show, where she was taffy guest again. But something that “Urraca” noticed was the inappropriateness of the scripts to be a family program, since the popular Melcocha did not leave Dorita Orbegoso looking good with some very risqué jokes that showed her clear discomfort.

“Those little jokes are not to be put on a family schedule,” said the presenter of “Magaly TV, the firm” about “Jirón del humor”. “Didn’t they have other types of regulations? (Latina) They were critical of my program and others (…) Here you will never hear me tell a joke of that type, “he said. “I (Dorita Orbegoso) would not even laugh (… .) They are hurtful, vulgar and very off-color jokes“, critical.

