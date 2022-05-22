Are they pinkies again? Magaly Medina was surprised to hear that, after having withdrawn her as the host of his program, Ethel Well has been supporting Melissa Paredes regarding the legal battle between the model and Rodrigo Cuba for the regimen of days that both spend with their daughter.

Magaly: “Ethel made a speech about what a good mother Melissa is”

true to his style, Magaly Medina gave his opinion on what was recently said in “América Hoy” regarding the case of Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba. For the presenter of “Magaly TV, the firm”, it is suspicious how Ethel Well is shown in favor of the model. Similarly, he questions that he wants to gain the model’s trust after meeting at a concert:

“Her ex-girlfriends who want to be her friends again, like Ethel, who since meeting her at a concert, have gone pinky again and defends her tooth and nail. This time she stuck her head out for Melissa. Ethel went on a whole speech about what a great mom Melissa is and that she deserves to be by her daughter’s side and saying that she should have her daughter every day, Monday through Friday.”

Ethel Pozo and Melissa Paredes met again at the Rauw Alejandro concert. Photo: capture of America TV

Magaly on Melissa Paredes: “They fired her as soon as the ampay came out”

In addition, Magaly Medina reminded him of Ethel Well that it was she who took her out Melissa Paredes from his program last year after the ampay he starred in with ‘Activador’.

“Have you seen that she speaks as if it were her case? I don’t think we’ve even seen Melissa’s lawyer speak with such passion and with such a closed defense that Paredes does, right? And well that after her they cheated her, they kicked her in the four letters, they threw her out just after the ampay scandal, ”she said.

Melissa Paredes will tell her truth to Ethel Pozo

months after Melissa Paredes I would tell Ethel Well who was not her close friend, the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel announced a special interview with her former partner from “América Hoy” and promised to give the details of how the model has overcome all the controversy that her ampay unleashed with Anthony Aranda. It is known that this conversation will be broadcast on “America Hoy” at 9:30 am

“America Today” will reveal the truth about Melissa Paredes this Monday, May 23. Photo: GV Productions.

‘Gato’ Cuba told Magaly how they shared the expenses with Melissa

Magaly Medina announced last Friday, May 20, that he will broadcast an exclusive interview with Rodrigo Cubain which he spoke about everything that has been happening regarding the changes in shared tenure that he agreed with Melissa Paredes. According to the advance that the driver launched, the soccer player was in charge of most family expenses.

“I took care of the maid, of the house (…). What she did with her money was spend extras on hers because she didn’t even pay for her cell phone, she didn’t pay for her health insurance, she didn’t pay for car insurance, she didn’t pay maintenance of her car; she paid for gas, yes.”