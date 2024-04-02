Nothing was kept silent. Magaly Medina took several minutes of her TV space to refer to Cristian Rivero's controversial statements on the podcast Christopher Gianotti. It is important to emphasize that, in the interview, the small screen host admitted that one of the most difficult parts of working on 'This is war' is to touch on topics related to local entertainment because he does not like to talk about people's private lives. However, the 'Urraca' pointed out that, although this is a respectable position, then it would not make sense for Cristian to work as one of the faces of 'EEG', since “the raw material of that program is 'raje'”.

What did Cristian Rivero say about 'This is war'?

Cristian Rivero participated as a guest in the most recent edition of 'Questions that burn, under the leadership of Christopher Gianotti, in which he shared his discomfort with certain aspects of 'This is war'. During his intervention, the television presenter expressed his disagreement with the discussions linked to personal matters of the couples on the program.

“I don't like. I think there are people who specialize in that. You must have a very specific profile to do entertainment or entertainment journalism. You have to have a wide strap and a large leather strap because it's going to hit you hard, because you also give it a hard time. Shoemaker to his shoe. Mine is talent entertainment. When the situation arises, I try to be as neutral as possible. I don't like to get involved in anyone's life because no one really knows what happens internally. It is painful to see people, friends, acquaintances, wrong or not, suffer on television and have to explain something that is theirs. If they make up or become friends, or if they don't, it's not my thing. “What I consume from that person is what their work gives me.”Rivero declared.

What did Magaly Medina say about Cristian Rivero?

Magaly Medina strongly criticized Cristian Rivero's statements about 'This is war' and questioned his ability to adequately carry out his job as presenter of this space when he feels uncomfortable with its contents.

“So, what are you doing in 'This is war'? Because there everyone gets involved in everyone's lives. Don't tell me no, they 'snatch' all the participants, they 'snag' their falls, the raw material of that program is the 'raje'. What are you doing there? That is not one of the programs like the ones he hosted in Latina, it is not that type of program. I think he is not going to last long there because the discomfort is noticeable”, stated the 'Magpie'.

Likewise, Magaly predicted that Cristian Rivero would not stay much longer on the Channel 4 reality show: “A host who seems uncomfortable with the program he is hosting, when he should put strength, energy, motivation into it so that people stay and connect with him, but people are not connecting with him, because he is not connecting with that program. If you feel uncomfortable in a place like that, don't go, you have to leave permanently and he has already said something that we had all already realized a while ago.

Will Cristian Rivero continue in 'This is war'?

The permanence of the television presenter in 'EEG' is uncertain. In relation to this, Rivero commented: “The offer for this program came on January 18, and on the 23rd I was already participating in the program, that's what there is for now. What will happen later, I don't know. My current contract covers until April 30 for the summer season, so I have no idea what will come after.”

How did they summon Cristian Rivero for 'This is war'?

The proposal for Cristian Rivero to join the 'This is war' team was something peculiar. Between coincidences and chance encounters, Mariana Ramírez del Villar, the producer of the program, was the one who extended the invitation. As reported by Rivero in mid-January, everything happened when they met in a restaurant. From that moment on, this new stage began for Rivero, who, after a brief conversation, was convinced to join the reality show.

“I had a couple of conversations with Peter (Fajardo) a few years ago. I think it happened by chance, I met Mariana (Ramírez del Villar) in a restaurant, she told me: 'Hey, what's going on in your life, what are you up to?' I explained my situation a little and she asked me to talk.The truth is that this was on the 18th (January), everything happened very quickly, 5 days ago. I just signed (contract)”, he explained in conversation with the media.

