Magaly Medina started the new edition of his program criticizing christian cave for his constant acts of indiscipline and, true to his style, ironized a supposed empathy with the aliancistas. “I sympathize with you in your stage of pain, but that happens to you for hiring a spoiled, undisciplined player. I don’t want to say here: ‘I told you’, but hey, what can I tell you about him? said the popular ‘Urraca’.

Then, the ATV figure mocked Christian Cueva and called him unprofessional: “He would be the best paid in the club, but he pays them that way, in Trujillo, in Huanchaco (…) with so many boxes of chela behind”.

