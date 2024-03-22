Ana Paula Consorte, partner of soccer player Paolo Guerrero, is under the attention of the national entertainment media. On this occasion, what caught the public's attention came after a gesture on social networks: a 'like' on Instagram in a comment referring to a 'warning' about Brunella Horna. In response to this act, the renowned journalist Magaly Medina did not hold back her words during the last broadcast of her program 'Magaly TV La Firme'. With a critical and direct tone, Medina addressed the topic, highlighting Consorte's lack of discretion and tact.

What did Ana Paula Consorte do on social networks?

The Brazilian model and partner of Paolo Guerrero, Ana Paula Consorte, found himself in the eye of the storm after interacting on Instagram in a controversial way. In a move that many considered reckless, the 'Predaor' couple left a 'like' in the opinion of a follower, which was taken as a 'warning'.

“Don't be friends with Brunella, she will do everything for convenience”, the comment said. This act not only revealed previous tensions, but also fueled a wave of speculation and criticism against him.

Did Magaly Medina criticize Ana Paula Consorte?

The response of Magaly Medina The event did not take long to wait. During the broadcast of 'Magaly TV, la firma', the host did not skimp on words to describe what she considered a clear lack of prudence on the part of Consorte. The 'Magpie', known for her frankness, suggested that this gesture was a demonstration of an unresolved dispute between the two aforementioned people.

“She doesn't have diplomacy (…) but Ana Paula Consorte isn't a bit of a hypocrite, so she gave it a 'like'“said the host. On the other hand, she also addressed the former parliamentarian's wife: “Brunella has her program for that, the program they give her: 'América Hoy'. They give a program to anyone and, well, she's there. 'Oh no. My friends are only Ivana Yturbe and Pamela López,'” she added.

What did Brunella Horna say about Ana Paula Consorte?

Brunella Horna, directly affected by this controversy, took the floor on her television space to clarify her position regarding the actions of Ana Paula Consorte. Far from fueling the fire of the dispute, the businesswoman adopted a conciliatory tone and stated that she does not know the footballers' wives. In addition, she reaffirmed her respect for the mother of her partner, in clear reference to 'Doña Peta', mother of Paolo Guerrero.

“The truth is, I don't know any of the soccer players' wives, only Ivana Yturbe and Pamela López (…). I think Ana Paula was bothered that she defended 'Doña Peta'. And I keep saying it: you always have to respect, whether you get along well or badly with your mother-in-law. Maybe that made him uncomfortable… I'm very political, you know, I'm very relaxed, I don't like getting into trouble,” said the former reality girl.

