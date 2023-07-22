Nothing escapes him! Magaly Medina He spoke for several minutes about the alleged romance between Rosángela Espinoza and Rafael Cardozo. The show host was quite surprised by the dinner that the production of the program organized for the couple and she did not hesitate to remember that the same thing happened with Zumba when the influencer was part of the missing reality show “Combate”. For this reason, she pointed out that they would be trying to start a fictitious relationship for the audience.

“It seems that the scriptwriter for ‘Combate’ is now the scriptwriter for ‘Esto es guerra,’” the ATV figure commented with a laugh. Likewise, he highlighted all the similarities that said evening had with the one they organized years ago. “Therein lies the similarity. The same dinner, the same place. The ideas of ‘Combat’ and the old ideas are being recycled and are now being put into ‘This is war’”, he added.