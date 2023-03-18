She was not silent. Magaly Medina He confronted Alejandra Baigorria for coming out in defense of her father, who issued some controversial statements where she referred to the residents of Chaclacayo and called them ignorant. Given the wave of criticism he received, the popular “Gringa de Gamarra” supported his parent and justified it. “Come on, daddy, I know how much you are suffering with my beloved Chaclacayo, because the previous management left them with nothing. But I know what you are doing for our Chaclacayo, you know that I am collecting everything to take him and continue helping.”

After that, Magaly Medina did not hesitate to speak out and remind her that she is not the mayor of the district, and that her father is the one who must take responsibility for her actions. “Ale, you’re an entrepreneur and you can’t use the thousands of followers you have to go and defend daddy… he’s already big and has public office, he’s the mayor, people chose him and not you “.