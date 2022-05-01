Magaly Medina surprised viewers by revealing that he had a Ampay from Barbara Key; however, she was unable to broadcast it on his late night show. Currently, the ‘Urraca’ has been characterized by its controversial uncovering of various celebrities. For this reason, many accuse her of being an insensitive and ‘heartless’ person; However, what they do not know is the reason why she decided not to air one of her supporters.

The ampay he made to Aldo Miyashiro, Fiorella Retiz, Óscar del Portal and Fiorella Mendez on April 19 caused great commotion in our country, due to everything that these images involved and the relationships that, apparently, ended because of the videos and exposed information.

Magaly Medina confesses that she decided not to transmit an ampay of Bárbara Cayo

To the surprise of many, the television presenter Magaly Medina not only confessed that Aldo Miyashiro tried to communicate with her, apparently, to ask her not to broadcast the compromising video about him, but also how it was the time she showed “her little heart” and decided not to publish an ampay of the actress Bárbara Cayo.

“That’s why I don’t talk to my protected ones (…) I already did it once. I had taken several ampays from Bárbara Cayo and she had one more. I’m going to tell it. The thing is, we had a video after Thorton. Then we had another ampay of hers and she calls me. I didn’t want to talk to her because we were going to take the pictures of her, but I ended up talking to everyone and they convinced me to talk to her because she was desperate and cried and cried. L I answered, because she is a woman who is a mother and had already separated from her first husband because of the first ampay. I answered her and she told me: ‘Look, if you take out that ampay, my ex-husband is going to take my daughters from me, please, I beg you, I beg you.’ So, I said okay. She had never done it before, because the researchers get upset with me when I ask them to do something like that, because it’s her job. So, it’s like disrespecting them,” explained the presenter of “Magaly TV, the firm.”

Likewise, the also influencer Magaly Medina continued saying that she understood her and asked her to be the only time she did that; However, she clarified that she has regretted her whole life for not having taken these images.

Why did Magaly Medina regret not launching Bárbara Cayo’s ampay?

The bad relationship between Magaly Medina and the artist Bárbara Cayo is public knowledge due to the above lines and many other scandals; However, nothing was known about the driver’s revelation.

“ On top of that I did him a favor (referring to the ampay) and then one day he found me in a restaurant and approached me to tell me stupidity and a half Medina said.

Magaly Medina said that Bárbara Cayo allegedly verbally assaulted her.

Bárbara Cayo does not want Magaly Medina on TV

The actress had strong comments about the ‘Urraca’, who uncovered her ampay with Carlos Thorton, and stated that the driver cut her life short: “Not only did I lose important contracts because of that, but also my marriage. And if we want to talk about that, then people like her shouldn’t exist. It’s that simple. My entire life was cut short and I even presume that it was the emotional stress that caused the cancer that, thank God, was detected in time and that it is now totally overcome, “she said for the magazine Cosas.