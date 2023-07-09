Strong declarations! Magaly Medina ruled on the arrest of Mauricio Fernandini for being involved in the Marka Group case, in which he would have mediated in the tenders obtained by the company and would face the crimes of criminal organization and others to the detriment of the State. Given this, the ATV driver recalled how the press man He became known on TV and regretted that he was involved in a corruption issue.

The communicator gave her opinion on the way in which Fernandini was arrested. “That’s how they took him down and took him to the apartment in San Isidro. It is really quite a humiliating question for a journalist who has been a host of a television space, who has been a conductor of radio spaces, being involved in this type of corruption. Well, let justice do its job,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Mauricio Fernandini deposited S/150,000 and US$80,000 in his favor in the “business” and “savings” mode

Is Andrés Hurtado related to Mauricio Fernandini and Sada Goray?

In one part of Mauricio Fernandini’s confessions, the journalist mentions an outing he had with Sada Goray in which he met Andrés Hurtado. “Another day, at the beginning of September 2021, my cousin Julieta del Pilar Tijero told me that she had to accompany them to a dinner at the restaurant La cuadra de Salvador. First, she arrivedsada gorayand (later) Pilar Tijero, and then I arrived. We went to a private (room) in the restaurant and when we were moving, my friend Andrés Hurtado contacted me and Sada Goray said: ‘I want to meet Andrés’, so we all took a photo with him, Salatiel Marrufo arriving at that moment exchanging telephone numbers between Andrés Hurtado and Sada Goray”, he revealed.

Andrés Hurtado has not ruled on the alleged links with the businesswoman Sada Goray. Photo: composition Fabrizio Oviedo

It should be noted that the communicator does not detail whether Hurtado was a link to specify the alleged illegal acts in the Mi Vivienda Fund, but it did draw attention that Goray later appeared on the Panamericana program promoting Marka Group. “I thank Techo Propio for continuing with Marka Group. You just let me know if there is a mayor or someone from the government”, said ‘Chibolin’.

What link does Mauricio Fernandini have with television?

From a very young age, Mauricio Fernandini began his journalistic career in programs such as “Panorama” and “Buenos días, Perú”. He was the producer of “A fuego lento” and the television format that the public remembers the most is “20 Lucas”. In this space, the kitchen challenge was put on with 20 soles for 4 people. After a while, he moved away from the small screen to venture into politics.

Mauricio Fernandini is remembered for the “20 Lucas” program he hosted. Photo: composition LR/La República/Twitter

#Magaly #comments #arrest #Mauricio #Fernandini #humiliating #matter #journalist