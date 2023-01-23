Mexico. Magaly Chávez, ex-partner of Alfredo Adame, made public that will file a lawsuit against him for various situations, among them, for having slandered her by assuring that she is a “trans woman”.

A few days ago, Alfredo Adame, actor and businessman from Guadalajara, Jalisco, revealed that Magaly Chávez was not “a real woman”, since according to him, it is a man of birth.

Adame stressed that there is supposedly no birth certificate with the name of his ex-girlfriend, and that would be strong proof that Chávez is a “trans woman.”

“I go to Pachuca one day and they show me on a table, here it is, here it is, be careful because it is dangerous. I consulted with my friend who works in the civil registry and the certificate does not exist,” Adame told the Venga la Alegría television program.

Adame also revealed that he never had intimate relations with Magaly, a former member of the reality show Falling in love, so he could not verify if she is a woman by birth and that he does not judge her for her gender, but for being a “liar”.

But now, Magaly Chávez responds to Alfredo’s statements and tells journalists in CDMX her truth regarding what she thinks of him:

“Everything is a lie, everything is a show, everything is planned. You have to take it from whoever it comes from and I know perfectly well why he did it. He did it (Alfredo) because he is a spiteful person, he has a lot of hate in his heart, he is a person who needs professional help.”

Magaly regrets that after so many things have happened to Alfredo Adame, such as the beating he was subjected to months ago outside his house, he did not reconsider and continue thinking and being the same as always.

Magaly emphasizes that she will initiate a lawsuit against Alfredo and also that she regrets having agreed to have a sentimental relationship with him, since she was greatly disappointed by him.