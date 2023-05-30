Magaly Medina took advantage of the latest edition of his program broadcast on Monday, May 29, to rule on the defamation complaint filed by Jefferson Farfán against Olenka Mejia after having affirmed that both had maintained a sentimental relationship. In this sense, the ex-soccer player demands the payment of one million soles from Yahaira Plasencia’s ex-sister-in-law. Let’s remember that, in March 2002, this young woman announced the date on which the popular ‘Jefry’ would go public to make her alleged romance official.

“How abusive (Jefferson Farfán), she is a mother of a family, a single mother and that, at some point, she boasted that she had a relationship with Jefferson (…) What is the harm? If you are a soccer player who goes out with several girls and one of them wants to go out and tell her story, well, she is part of it, she is telling what happened to her, that has nothing to do with defamation (…) I can’t go suing each of my ‘haters’, life has been made to live and enjoy it, Farfán”, were the forceful words of the popular ‘Urraca’ against the former Peruvian national team.