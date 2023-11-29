Magaly Medina used a few minutes of the last edition of her program to send an emotional message to her fatherLuis Medina, who sadly left this world at the age of 93. The ‘Urraca’ was very moved after being surprised by her team with a video showing images of her mother, to whom she dedicated the Martín Fierro award. What did she say? Find out in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina is criticized by the Argentine press after winning the award: “We don’t want her”

What did Magaly Medina say after dedicating her award to her father?

Magaly Medina went to the awards Martin Fierro on November 27 in Miami. This ceremony highlights the highlights of Latin American television.

Back in Lima, the ATV presenter made a video showing her long career on the small screen, with 26 years in front of the scene. However, she could not help but hold back tears at the mention of her father, who died this year.

“Without a doubt this award is for him, for my dad, my biggest fan and my biggest supporter. Now I have my fan, my husband, thanks for the flowers, but this is for him. He left me this year and from there, he is taking care of me and all the magpies”, Medina said with a broken voice.

What did Magaly Medina say after winning the award for best TV presenter?

After winning theMartín Fierro Latino Award 2023Magaly Medina She excitedly went on stage to receive her award and gave a very emotional speech.

“I am a show critic and I am not exactly the most loved in my country,” were the words of the host of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ during her speech.

What did the Argentine press say about Magaly, after winning the ‘best host’ award?

The discussion between the Argentine journalist Guido Záffora and the Peruvian host Magaly Medina quickly went viral. And Záffora said in his program ‘Intruders’ that he felt strong disapproval towards her: “That Magaly is meaner than the plague. “She speaks badly of Argentina, we don’t want her.”

