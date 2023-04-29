The fans of “J.B. on ATVs” closely follow the scenes played by Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides, since, according to rumors, these two would have a Romance. Magaly Medina, who is her channel partner, also did not miss the opportunity to comment on it and expose the two actors. “It seems that Gabriela Serpa has captivated him (Alfredo Benavides). You have seen, there is a certain chemistry between the two that crosses the screens (…). She says that he is the love of her life, but we do not know if Just kidding, he says she’s his girl too.”expressed the ‘magpie’.

In the same way, Magaly pointed out that she does believe that Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides could have something in real life beyond a friendship. “Could be. So many hours recording, so many hours sharing sketch. Anything can happen. Next week, they both promised me, they are going to come here to do one of their famous skits and I am going to find out if there is something more than work”revealed.

What did Gabriela Serpa say about her approach with Alfredo Benavides?

In one of the latest editions of “J.B. on ATVs”Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa took off their clothes, where the public was able to learn a little more about the bond that these two maintain. “But it is that he stops me saying in the dressing room that I am the love of his life. It excites me. Let it be decided”said the model and influencer. However, the comedian did not remain silent and pointed out: “We are just friends. No one knows what he has until he loses it.”

Alfredo Benavides made a claim to Gabriela Serpa in “JB en ATV”

When Gabriela Serpa was asked about a month ago if she had anything more than a friendship with Alfredo Benavides, she denied it. The next day, the comedian “claimed” her for these statements. “Why, Alfredo? Why did you come in the morning and claim me?: ‘So you have denied me’. I have not denied you, I have said that we are just friends”the sister of Claudia Serpa in a program “J.B. on ATVs”.

Gabriela Serpa caused a furor on social networks by dancing to celebrate the anniversary of ATV

With a set tight to her body and without shoes. Gabriela Serpa was the sensation at the ATV anniversary by demonstrating her talent for dancing. The young model and actress stole the looks of all those present as well as the applause when dancing this typical dance of the country.

Magaly exposes alleged flirting between Gabriela and Alfredo

The ‘Magpie‘ He exposed in his program some situations that could shed light on a possible rapprochement between Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides, who lately have been very complicit. “It could be. So many hours recording, so many hours sharing sketches. Anything can happen. Next week, they both promised me, they’re going to come here to do one of their famous skits and I’m going to find out if there’s something more than work”, said.

Magaly does believe that there may be a romance between Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa. Photo: Composition WAPA/Instagram

