Burn Troy! Magaly Medina was no stranger to the recent controversy that has arisen between Sergio George and Gabriela Herrera after the young woman questioned the work carried out by the producer after the media case of Farik Grippa. In this way, on the night of this July 6, the show host sent a forceful message against the musician, who a few days ago left a strong comment on social networks, which would also be directed at the reality girl.

“It has been exposed. When she (Gabriela Herrera) came out to side with Farik Grippa saying that he did not sign a contract because he felt it was abusive, Sergio George came out to respond in a rather boorish way for a man who is in the big leagues of music. (…) It fell to me. Impolite, rude, what a lack of chivalry. She has behaved like a jerk”, commented the ‘Magpie’.

#Magaly #attacks #Sergio #George #ignoring #Gabriela #Herrera #quotHe #behaved #jerkquot