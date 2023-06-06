Magaly Medina announced the shocking ampay of Rodrigo Cuba, who went partying with Gianella Rázuri, finalist for Miss Peru, a few days after announcing his break with ale venturo. Before the full report was broadcast, “Urraca” took a few minutes to criticize the footballer’s actions, since he is currently in the eye of the storm after his unexpected separation. In this way, the ATV figure sent a strong message to the national player.

“I think he was left with the desire to live after ending a relationship,” said the presenter, referring to his divorce with Melissa Paredes. “This boy doesn’t know how to process his pain, he doesn’t know how to process a separation. Instead of processing that pain, the first thing he does is go out and get drunk. (…) Right now, at this moment, emotionally, he is not ready for anyone, not even for himself.”, added the show host.

