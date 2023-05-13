Magaly Medina He pointed his criticism against Mario Hart after he criticized Jossmery Toledo after his latest statements about his ampay with Paolo Hurtado. The host reminded the now panelist of “Command whoever” that at the time he also starred in an act of infidelity when she was a partner of Leslie Shaw. For this reason, “Urraca” specified that the former relity boy is not an authorized voice to talk about these issues.

“It seems that he forgot that he was unfaithful to Leslie Shaw when they were dating. Today he is not an authorized voice so that he can talk about the infidelities of others. I think that with Korina he found the person he was always looking for and now he is no longer the Mario Hart we knew a long time ago, but it is not for him to preach about values ​​and infidelity either, ”he indicated with a sarcastic laugh.