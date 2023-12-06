Magaly Medina He paused his usual programming to dedicate a few minutes to the latest statements from his still co-worker, Juliana Oxenford. Medina accused her of being divisive and of having been responsible for “scaring away” the audience that had already been loyal to Andina Televisión for many years. The presenter did not hesitate to talk about Juliana and add the things on which she never agreed with her.

“This channel lost a lot of audience due to its divisive desire. She is anti-everything, anti, anti, anti. I believe that opinion leaders should not separate, but rather unite. Now that he knows he’s leaving, he drops bomb after bomb every day. She is not interested in scaring away the public, at the time she scared away a commercial public, which supported us for years and years. But she now she says things like this,” she said to show what Oxenford said.

