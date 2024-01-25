She didn't stay silent! The driver Magaly Medina He spent his vacations in different parts of the world such as Colombia, Switzerland and Spain. This Thursday, the popular 'Urraca' arrived in Lima to catch up on all the content that it will launch on Monday, January 29 through the ATV signal. She took the opportunity to respond to the reporter of her program that she had told the 'bomb' that she had prepared. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Magaly Medina say to her reporter?

Through Tiktok, the member of 'Magaly TV, the firm' Gianfranco Pérez shared a video at the Andina Televisión facilities. In the images, it is seen that he wants to access the editing islands to see what they are preparing.

However, all the windows were covered with newspaper. On her side, on Instagram, Magaly decided to respond in a peculiar way. “You can't keep secrets, can you, Gianfranco Pérez?” wrote.

What 'bomb' will 'Magaly Tv, la firma' launch on Monday, January 29?

It was his own Gianfranco Perez who pointed out that the popular 'Urraca' would be preparing a surprise for its viewers. The topic? The recent breakup of Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda.

On Tiktok, he responded to a comment stating that it would be Magaly who would return with force to shake up national entertainment, and would start with the former actress of 'At the bottom there is room'. “Wait until the 29th at 9:45 pm and you'll see what it's like to paralyze a country,” he wrote in response to criticism from a user who commented on the ex-couple's breakup.