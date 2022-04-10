Nothing is saved. Last April 8, Magaly Medina He spoke about the latest statements made by Mario Irivarren for “America Today”, where he was asked about his breakup with Vania Bludau and the recent outing that both had together with a group of friends on the southern beaches.

“Look at that face, the face with which she looks at him in love, in awe Rather, he is a little indifferent, “the driver began by saying when she saw the images of the ex-partner at a lunch with Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao.

The journalist pointed out that this outing could have been organized by the businesswoman and the “Samurai” in order to reunite their friends. However, this was not the case, since Vania is now rebuilding her life in Miami. “They would have wanted to unite them, be the ones to fix this situation, but I see that in the end she leaves alone, it seems that they did not reach any agreement,” she said.

Finally, he commented that the former reality boy was more distant and cold after the breakup compared to the influencer. “The other is focused on his food, on showing his shoes, he seems colder, but hey, we are used to reality boys’ romances beginning and ending, and everyone going around there,” he said. presenter.

Vania Bludau leaves Peru after finishing with Mario Irivarren

Through her social networks, Vania Bludau confirmed the final separation with Mario Irivarren and said goodbye to her Peruvian fans to return to the United States, the country where she has lived for some time.

“Now I am leaving… Sorry if I am no longer very communicative through this medium, which is the only one that unites us. I promise to improve that as the days go by, thank you all for your little messages. Love you all (I love them all) ”, she wrote on her social networks.

Vania Bludau says goodbye to Peru. Photo: Instagram.

Mario Irivarren clarifies that he was not unfaithful to Vania Bludau

The model was invited to the “America Today” program on April 7 to explain some details about his breakup with Vania Bludau. It was there that he hinted that he is still in love with his ex-partner and that he would never have missed their relationship, despite the rumors that have arisen. “It is important to clarify that the thing is not going that way (infidelity). Never,” he said live.