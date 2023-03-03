The driver Magaly Medina affirmed that no figure has been born who has been able to match his work or that of Gisela Valcárcel in more than 30 years of career on TV. “We reinvented ourselves and we’re still going strong,” she said.

The announced interview of Veronica Linares to Magaly Medina It was released on February 2 on the YouTube channel La Linares and the statements made by the ATV figure have impressed more than one. In said conversation, the host referred to her renewed dispute with Gisela Valcárcel, her beginnings on TV, her relationship with her son Gianmarco Mendoza and her time in prison after losing a lawsuit for defamation against Paolo Guerrero.

Unlike the ‘Señito’, Magaly did not mince words to say the name of Gisela Valcárcel throughout her conversation with Linares. Everyone expected her to counterattack the blonde for the accusations that she launched weeks ago when she was interviewed by Verónica on the same platform, but this was not the case.

Magaly admits that no one has been able to match her or Gisela

At one point in the conversation, Magaly Medina admitted that both she and Gisela Valcárcel make up the most iconic duo on Peruvian TV and dared to say that, to date, no one has been able to occupy their remarkable stands.

“We reinvented ourselves and we are still in force. There hasn’t been a public figure as strong as she or I emerged in the last 30 years. She and I are iconic people on screen.. We are the dinosaurs of TV, but we are still more current than people of other generations, “she said at the beginning.

“In ours there has been no one to replace us and at some point, when the history of television is studied, they will study both of usMedina added.

What did Verónica say about Gisela before launching her interview with Magaly?

Hours prior to the release of Verónica Linares’ spicy interview with Magaly Medina, the América TV press woman revealed that the objective of her interview with the popular “Urraca” was to get to know her person a little more and not so much the character of the TV that is dedicated to selling ampays.

In addition, he explained that the graphic material brought a lot of ‘raje’, as he had promised. However, he denied that Gisela Valcárcel was going to be bothered by its content. “There’s no way she’s going to be telling me what to do or what not to do. She’s not going to bother either. They have been on television for so many years, so many things have been said about her and she is on a leash“, accurate.