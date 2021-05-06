The television host Magaly medinaThrough her social networks, she showed various questions that her followers asked her about her relationship with her still husband Alfredo Zambrano. Faced with questions, the presenter did not hesitate to respond.

“You went back to Alfredo, go tell me yes. I love seeing them together ”,“ Magaly, please answer me, are you considering going back with your husband? ”,“ You and your husband have the possibility of returning to a relationship ”,“ Do you still love Alfredo Zambrano? ”, were some of the messages they made to the popular ‘Urraca’.

In response to various messages from his followers, he said: “Thank you for all your questions and your good wishes about my marriage, about my husband and about me… I think I have said everything so far. Thank you very much for all the love ”.

Also, in his recent Instagram story he left a phrase in relation to his separation: “When priorities are clear, decisions are made easy.”

Magaly Medina thanks her audience for tuning in to her program

The host of Magaly TV, the firm used her social networks to issue a message of gratitude to her loyal fans, who do not miss any edition of her television space.

“I want to take a few minutes to thank you for your preference every night. Magaly TV, the firm is breaking it and it is all thanks to you and your preference. I do not need a millionaire scenario if I have your love every night at 9.45 pm See you later! ”, He wrote in his post.