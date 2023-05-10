Rosa Fuentes He confidently commented that he is focused on improving his relationship as parents with Paolo Hurtado for the good of his minor children. The businesswoman also confessed that she was able to reconcile with her ex-partner and this means a big step. In addition, despite the fact that she reaffirmed that she would not give in with the decision she had made, Paolo Hurtado would be trying to score points through gifts. Magaly Medina asked Rosa Fuentes about this and she did not deny it. Now, the ATV figure confirms the information again.

Rosa Fuentes and Paolo Hurtado signed a conciliation agreement. Photo: composition/capture ATV/Andina

Rosa Fuentes and Paolo Hurtado signed a conciliation

The popular ‘Urraca’ explained her ideas again in an interview with a local newspaper. “Each case is different and I said it because I know that he is behind her, trying to win points with Rosa, and nobody knows if one day Hurtado will make the necessary wishes for the mother of his children to give him a chance, but this is a process that takes time and I’m not saying it, psychologists say it, because if you’re going to forgive, you have to take your time, it’s not from one moment to the next, to heal the wounds,” said the presenter of shows in conversation with Trome.

Magaly Medina does not trust Paolo Hurtado

Magaly Medina also affirmed that people like Paolo Hurtado are usually dependent on someone, which is why they try to regain the trust of the wives affected.. “But you see what we said at the beginning, men like ‘Caballito’ Hurtado, who are the majority of macho men in Peru, once they discover them they go around begging the wife to return because with the ‘trap’ they do not stay . So he only has to assume and ‘accept’ for what he did ”, added.



