He exposed her! Magaly Medina showed that Maricielo Effio recycles her sexy Instagram photos to her hot new page.

In a recent edition of “Magaly TV, the firm”a report was filed about Maricielo Effio and Shirley Arica, who have ventured into a page with adult content similar to OnlyFans called unlock. With the purpose of showing a well-nourished note, one of the ‘Urraca’ reporters paid the $10 subscription to access this type of content, but was surprised that this type of photos and videos published in said platform were similar and the same as the one seen on his Instagram account.

“That’s called cheating on the boys. For $10 a month, photos and videos copied from her Instagram social network,” said Magaly. “Why are you going to pay 10 dollars if you can go to their Instagram and find all this for free. Not five dollars, not a dollar would I pay, if you see it for free on Instagram,” the host concluded.