Nothing was kept silent. Magaly Medina spoke about the Peruvian soap opera ‘Perdóname’ in the latest edition of her program. The ‘Magpie‘ stated that, despite the great initial expectations, the series starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos did not reach the rating expected by America Television. With her well-known sarcasm, the ATV presenter said that “not even morbidity” or the controversial name of the novel could guarantee connection with the public.

“Despite the morbidity, recognized by them, that they were selling, not even the title saved them… They hoped to be the ‘boom’, to sell the morbidity until the last minute, but they have not been able to come back, the numbers have been dropping precipitously day after day The audience levels for América Televisión, which is the leader of Peruvian television, are humiliating. These are humiliating figures that this soap opera has achieved. The two main actors and the script have not managed to connect with the large audience that has given it back… We warned them before”, Medina stated.

What did Magaly Medina say about ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

The ‘Urraca’ stated that‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’would seek to generate controversy to raise its level, because the audience figures would have gone down.

“Yes, it is necessary, because there, between cook and cook, they don’t beat anyone. So, they (the program’s production) have realized that they need a little pepper, a little rocoto and yellow chili pepper,” he said in a beginning

What did Aldo Miyashiro say about his children in the novel ‘Forgive me’?

Aldo Miyashiro,Erika Villalobos and his children, Mikael and Fernanda, premiered the novel ‘Perdóname’ on September 27, América Televisión’s new and controversial bet.

“I have gotten nervous when I have seen my children’s scenes, you always want them to be good, to feel good, to be happy. They are with all the emotion, joy, with all the youth,” declared the driver of‘The Chinese Gang’for the program ‘You are in all’.

