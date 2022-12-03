Magaly Medina and Jonathan Maicelo had a heated argument on December 1 during his show. This, after the host assured that the impromptu boxing fights offered by the athlete in nightclubs are dangerous. And it is that, users get into the ring in exchange for winning bottles of liquor.

After hearing the accusations, the chalaco became defensive and lashed out at “Urraca” by assuring that “she is not a journalist” and that she is an “abuser of women”, for this reason, she was removed from the set suddenly.

For this reason, in her last program, the host did not remain silent and responded to them in her own way. “As he says that we don’t know anything, he has ignored us around the box, we have gone to ask the professionals and people who did champion unlike Maicelo, so that they can tell us if the antics he does is harmless as they paint it”.

Likewise, he asked the respective authorities to pronounce themselves, since his show could cause a tragedy. “You have to prevent any type of accident, this is not a game, it is what happened in Utopia, someone thought it was nice to play with fire and look … 24 dead.”

“I prefer to be cautious, I prefer to take care of the lives of young people and people who go out one night wanting to have fun and not have their jaws broken, or their retinas broken and they have a stroke,” she added.

What do the specialists say?

The team of “Magaly TV, the firm” went in search of four specialists who condemned the new venture of Jonathan Maicelo. According to Mario Giufino, president of the Work Table of the Peruvian Boxing Federation, the athlete could go to jail if one of the users ends up seriously injured.

“If a person is injured or dies, we could definitely be facing a culpable crime. … Boxing is a contact sport, a bad blow, a person who may have not only a heart problem, but a brain problem, an aneurysm, can cause a bad blow to lead to head trauma and even a stroke” he warned.

Along the same lines, Freddy Blanco, the first Vale Todo national champion in Peru, also believes that these confrontations could cause death: “He, as a professional boxer, with experience, should know that.” In that sense, he added that not everyone can wear boxing gloves. “There may be a break in the eyebrows, the retina, the cornea,” he added.

Does Jonathan Maicelo provide protective equipment to users?

Jonathan Maicelo’s manager, Juan Auccapure, spoke with the “Magaly TV” reporter and mentioned that the protective equipment provided to the players does not include helmets, since they take up a lot of space within their mobility.

Statement by Jonathan Maicelo’s manager. Photo: ATV capture

“We carry boxing implements, as well as mouthpieces, on the subject of the head, we do not carry it because, in reality, more is what we are going to carry as luggage for pure purposes,” he said.