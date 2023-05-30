After Paolo Hurtado launched strong qualifications against Magaly Medina, ‘Paco’ Bazan he took a few minutes from his program on ATV to lash out at the Cienciano player. This fact was not overlooked by the host, who, in the last edition of her show, thanked her ATV partner for the gesture, but clarified that she has never needed help to defend herself against her.

“I know how to defend myself, but I am a woman on this channel and, as I have told you, we are a rather dysfunctional family, but family after all. We defend ourselves when we have to defend ourselves, although I criticize ‘Paco’ when he takes all my complete reports, ”she said with a laugh.

