Magaly Medina He referred to the announcement of the end of the marriage of Rosa Fuentes with Paolo Hurtado, after 10 years of marriage, this March 22 in his entertainment program. He applauded the decision that the woman made after spreading the ampay of her still husband with the ex-police officer Jossmery Toledo. Along these lines, she was no stranger to the publication made and she supported the message. “As soon as the program ended, had the courage, self-respect and dignity. In any case, I have to praise her,” said the ATV driver.

“There are soccer players’ wives who have forgiven and excused flagrant infidelities because there were children and pregnancies involved,” added the communicator.

Rosa Fuentes goes through a risky pregnancy

Users showed their concern for Rosa Fuentes, still the wife of Paolo Hurtado, in a message that she left to “América hoy” about her separation with the Cienciano footballer, for saying that she had a risky pregnancy. After the ampay, the woman said that she had ended her relationship with the Peruvian national team.

“To public opinion, after seeing the images broadcast by the Magaly TV program, I have decided to definitively end my 10-year marriage with Paolo Hurtado. If someone has to give explanations in this case, it’s not me,” the statement read. text.