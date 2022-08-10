Magaly Medina and Gisela Valcárcel are still involved in various dimes and diretes. On this occasion, the popular ‘Magpie‘ had acid comments against the blonde for her new program “La gran Estrella”, a show that she accused of being the “misia version” of “La voz Perú”.

“This year she came back with more of the same (…) She sold us a show that was supposed to be a sensational version of ‘The Voice’. However, it is the poor and poor version (of the same show)” he pointed.

Magaly criticized the new “Señito” program and her trainers Yahaira Plasencia and Micheille Soifer. Also, she mentioned that the singers and influencers would not be talented enough to hold a position as a coach.

Magaly Medina is furious with her production team for cutting her

Along these lines, the ‘raje’ was at its peak; However, the redhead was interrupted by a member of his team, who would have told her to give the sponsors a pass.

“Ya Naty, how heavy you are. Have seen? The study coordinator won’t even let me talk. Wow! I love to crack that woman (Gisela), why do they shy me, why do they frustrate me, “said the journalist amidst smiles.

Magaly criticizes Gisela for taking advantage of Mafer Véliz’s case: “How desperate”

Fire! The redhead lashed out at her excomadre Gisela Valcárcel. “One of the things that its very creative production has thought about is grabbing a theme of mine (…) Also the production of ‘América hoy’, that is, I have to do the job for them, we have to investigate the case (…) They want to take the case of Tommy Portugal and his daughter, a girl who they also had in the casting for ‘The great star’”, began Medina Vela.

Magaly Medina called Gisela Valcárcel’s new program a “cheap copy”. Photo: composition/ captures from ATV and América TV