Finally, Magaly medina revealed what the video she shared several weeks ago was about where her husband Alfredo Zambrano was seen singing with Daniela Darcourt.

During the broadcast of her program Magaly TV, the firm, the presenter said that the notary and the salsa woman recorded a music video for a new song called “Probably”.

Magaly Medina made it clear that her partner will continue to work as a lawyer, since music is only a hobby for him.

“He is a successful attorney and has a successful career that he is not going to give up. He does not plan to become a superstar, he does not plan to dedicate himself to singing, he does it because he enjoys singing because he has a lyrical tenor voice and because he likes music ”, commented Medina.

Likewise, Magaly medina He confessed that the song speaks a lot about his relationship with Alfredo Zambrano.

“The song is very special for us because it narrates a moment in our personal lives. From when we were separated for eight months, each one made his life indistinctly. This song that has a lot of history that I will tell you at some point, because it speaks a lot about part of our history as a couple”, He added.

In addition, the host said she was very happy for having helped her husband achieve one of his dreams: singing with a prominent artist such as Daniela darcourt.

“This is for me to make one of his dreams come true, he has made many of my dreams come true, he has supported me in my careerIt has helped me to grow, I believe that in a couple mutual support is essential ”, he concluded.

