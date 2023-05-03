New ampay in the world of soccer. Magaly Medina announced a new scoop for her program this Tuesday, May 2, and revealed that the protagonists are five players from the University club, who were caught late at night celebrating along with 10 women over the weekend. The host will provide more details in “Magaly TV, the firm”, space that is broadcast from Monday to Friday by the ATV signal from 9.50 pm

What happened to the Universitario players?

Magaly Medina issued a preview on May 2 in which he revealed that his reporters captured a celebration in which a group of players from the Universitario club participated. Although the identity of those involved is still unknown, it was learned that the celebration took place in a house located in the La Rinconada area, located in the La Molina district.

The celebration took place late at night and more than 10 women would have participated in it, as reported by the program “Magaly TV, la firme”.

Departure of players occurs in the middle of the season

According to “Magaly TV, the firm”, this questioned celebration was motivated by the good moment that the ‘U’ is going through in the Copa Sudamericana and Liga 1. However, it is necessary to emphasize that the ‘cream’ squad is in the middle of the season tournament, but it is unknown if there was any rule of conduct imposed by the coach on the exits.

“How about a little outing, five footballers from the Universitario de Deportes celebrate the good moment of their team with more than 10 girls in a house in Rinconada de La Molina and in the wee hours of the morning”, is heard in the show’s trailer.

Sports University Campus. Photo: diffusion

How is Universitario doing in League 1?

Universitario de Deportes is at its best in League 1. Last Saturday, April 29, the club defeated Sport Boys 3-0 and managed to position itself at the top of the 2023 Opening Tournament. The ‘creams’ are above Alianza Lima by just one point in the table.