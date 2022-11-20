He forgives nothing! Magaly Medina She was upset with her friends and followers on social networks for showing little empathy with the people who died in the Jorge Chavez International Airport after a Latam company plane collided with a fire truck. Apparently, the driver saw several stories asking to return to Lima at all costs for trivial reasons.

For this reason, the journalist made a story requesting more consideration and sensitivity with those who really have an emergency and need to land in Peru for reasons that warrant such discomfort, since, as is known, the disabling of the space was extended until November 20. .

What did Magaly Medina say about the lack of sensitivity of her compatriots?

The television presenter Magaly Medina was enraged with those who want to do whatever it takes to get to Lima for unnecessary reasons. Apparently, she heard that and she saw it in her user stories.

In this sense, he stated: “I am seeing that, in moments as delicate as those our country is currently experiencing with this crashed plane and two deceased firefighters, I see people on social networks desperate to try to get a flight because they have an important meeting with their friends, because Saturday gets out of hand and they have to go out at night. Tell me, Isn’t that a lack of sensitivity towards families who have reasons to return or leave the country?… You have to have empathy with the suffering of others ”.

